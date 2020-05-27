Kenneth W. Paper June 5, 1942 - May 24, 2020 DURANT-Kenneth W. Paper, 77, of Durant, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City after a lengthy battle with Farmer's Lung. Ken was born South of Stockton, IA on June 5, 1942 to Alfred and Edna (Illian) Paper. Ken graduated from Durant High School in 1960. He enjoyed farming, especially with his brothers, for 25 years in Muscatine and Scott Counties. He was currently an Accredited Land Consultant and realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl for the last 36 years, earning numerous awards and honors. Ken married Dimple "Cookie" D. (Smith) Bruffey on November 16, 2013 in Wilton, IA. In early years, Ken was a 4-H leader. He was a member of the Wilton Baptist Church, Quad City Board of Realtors and was past President of the Realtors Land Institute. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, gardening and reading the paper. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30th at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Respecting social distancing guidelines, only some of the family will be present. Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Durant Cemetery. Ken is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Cookie of Durant; children, Kevin (Lanette) Paper of Walcott, Greg (Sheri) Paper and Beth (Brian) Beverlin both of Davenport; 7 grandchildren; Garvin, Abigaile, Austin (Stacy), Reece and Jena Paper and Madelyn and Parker Beverlin; 3 great-grandchildren; step-children: Patricia Bruffey Thoene of West Branch and Phyllis (Dal) Morris of Ellington, MO; step-grandson, Michael (Christa) Peterson, as well as numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Elmer (Loretta) and Virgil (Marilyn) Paper.Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton Baptist Church, Durant Firefighters Inc. or Durant Ambulance. Online condolences; www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.