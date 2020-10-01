Kenneth Prestley was born in Morrison, Illinois on October 7, 1946, the son of Marge and Lee Prestley. He passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in Austin Texas on September 11, 2020.
Creativity is definitely the dominant characteristic most associated with Ken by his friends, family and colleagues. His talents as an artist were obvious from an early age and were nurtured as he progressed through the Morrison school system, particularly under the guidance and encouragement of Betty Hall at Morrison High School. After graduating, he went on to earn a degree in Art from Southern Illinois University. Over the course of his life, Ken continually sought to enhance his talents both as a commercial artist/illustrator and a fine artist, including study in New York and Paris.
Ken settled in the Quad Cites where he built a successful career in commercial art and advertising, eventually running his own agencies over a number of years. Beyond his commitment to the arts, he was involved in numerous organizations, both professional and community-based, often contributing his talents to their cause.
As time passed, Ken's interests shifted toward more emphasis on the fine arts. As part of that journey he opened a gallery and studio in LeClaire, Iowa. Ken saw his artistic talents as a story-telling device and particularly enjoyed his proximity to the river there, producing many paintings that celebrated life and culture along the Mississippi.
In later years, Ken relocated to Austin, Texas where he continued to create art. He enjoyed the live music and active art scene of Austin, but Ken always considered Morrison and the Quad Cities to be his true home. Above all, Ken loved his connection to family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Ken will be lovingly remembered by his son Clint (Lynette), granddaughter Jessica (David) Kiel, grandson Sean (Catherine), two great grandchildren, brother Richard (Wenda) and niece Erin (Tom) Orlowski.
Ken donated his remains for research. No formal services are planned at this time. Your condolences to the family and sharing of memories can be posted at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Memorial donations in remembrance of Ken can be made to The Children's Art Preservation Association (CAPA, C/O John Martin, P.O.Box 411, Morrison, IL 61270) or the American Cancer Society
.