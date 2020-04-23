|
Kenneth W. Paulsen
January 22, 1927-April 21, 2020
WHEATLAND–Kenneth W. Paulsen, age 93 of Wheatland, passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, Iowa. Private family services will be held with burial at St. Paul's Cemetery in Wheatland.
Ken was born on January 22, 1927 to Walter and Esther (Otto) Paulsen in Muscatine County. He married Evelyn Heick on April 3, 1948 in Davenport. She passed away on April 18, 2015.
Ken farmed near Stockton, Iowa and moved off the farm in 1988 to Wheatland, where he continued farming before retiring in 1990. He was a Farm Bureau member and a member of the Lion's Club. Ken and Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, traveling in their RV, camping, dancing, family events, and spending time at Mac's Triangle restaurant. Ken also loved playing his accordion at several nursing homes and woodworking in his shop.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Ellen) of Durant, Dennis (Linda) of Waterloo, Myron (Julie) of Wilton; daughter, Pam (Jeff) Turkle of Stockton; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn of over 67 years; brother, Don Paulsen; and sisters, Elna Schroder and Mildred E. Quigley.
Memorials may be sent to: 100 Gulf View Drive Durant, Iowa 52747.
Chapman Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2020