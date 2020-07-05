Kenneth W. Weaver

December 3, 1929-July 2, 2020

IOWA CITY-Kenneth W. Weaver, age 90, of Iowa City formerly of Clarence, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Memorial services will be on Wednesday July 8 at 10:30 A.M. at the Clarence Methodist Church with Rev. Cindy McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at the Clarence Cemetery with military honors.

Ken was born on December 3, 1929 in Iowa City, Iowa to Harry and Elva Mae (Barkalow) Weaver. He married Shirlene Lendt on June 29, 1950 in Clarence. She passed away on December 28, 2016.

Ken served his nation in the Army during the Korean War and owned his own business for 20 years before driving semi for many years. He loved camping, boating, go kart & stock car racing, going south for the winter and dancing with Shirlene. Whatever Ken did it was family oriented and he fully enjoyed it.

He is survived by his sons, Mike (Bonnie) of The Villages, FL, Mark (Margaret) of Davenport, and Mervin (Patrice) of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Marcy Lamp of Iowa City and Lisa (Ross) Hunwardsen of Fairmont, MN; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Marlys) of Texas; and sister, Carol of Colorado.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirlene; brothers Robert, Herbert, and Ray; and sister, Rosemary.

