Kent M. Engler

December 23, 1981-July 30, 2020

DONAHUE-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Kent M. Engler, 38, Donahue, will be 10:30am Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be in Allen's Grove Cemetery, Donahue. The family will greet friends from 1-4pm Sunday, August 2nd and 9:30am Monday until the time of the service at St. Ann's . Face masks are required if you are attending. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family. Kent passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, surrounded by his family.

Kent Michael Engler was born December 23, 1981 in Davenport, a son of Gary and Rose (Carstensen) Engler. He married Cassy Hoffmann June 23, 2007. Kent worked in construction for Terry Knutsen Builders.

Kent enjoyed coaching baseball and football, hunting, dirt track races, spending time with his children, fishing, helping out around the farm and being with his friends. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Royals and Bo Jackson. He enjoyed listening to old classic country music and was very protective of his family, and dog, Emme. Kent was a very talented carpenter who was always willing to help out when someone had something that needed fixed. He was a very soft-spoken, gentle person who will be missed by all.

Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for his children.

Those left to honor Kent's memory include his wife, Cassy, Donahue; children, Kolten and Cora; parents, Gary & Rose, Donahue; siblings, Curt (Andrea), Wheatland and Angie (Joe) Ulloa, Donahue; grandparents, Ed Carstensen, Long Grove, Shirley Engler, Eldridge and Ellie Blozevich, Davenport; in-laws, Tammy (Daniel) Burns and Dennis Hoffmann; nieces and nephews, Hayden and Dylan Ulloa, Delaney and Clay Engler; many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.