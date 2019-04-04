Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Kevin D. O'Toole


1956 - 2019
Kevin D. O'Toole Obituary

Kevin D. O'Toole

December 26, 1956-April 3, 2019

BETTENDORF-A time to gather and celebrate the life of Kevin D. O'Toole, 62, of Bettendorf, will be held from 11a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Private burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to this family. Kevin died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.

Kevin David O'Toole was born on December 26, 1956 in Germany, a son of David L. and Marilyn J. (Gard) O'Toole. He served our country in the Air Force in the mid 1970's. Kevin was united in marriage to Marcella S. Curtis on September 20, 1997 in Moline.

Kevin spent most of his adult life working on the riverboats on the Mississippi River. He brought the President Casino up from St. Louis and had captained the Jumer's Rock Island boat when they were able to tour the Mississippi River. When the boats became land based he continued on as an engineer, a career that spanned over 20 years.

Kevin was a simple man. He enjoyed his family, photography, and trips to the Outerbanks of North Carolina.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Marcella, son, Coltan, both of Bettendorf; mother, Marilyn O'Toole, Unionville, Missouri; brother, Terry (Suzanne) O'Toole, South Carolina, nieces and nephew: Kally (Jacob) Schlaben, Tara and Trevor O'Toole.

He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Brian and Kerry O'Toole. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Kevin's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
