Kevin K. Yuskis
1959 - 2020
Kevin K. Yuskis

January 18, 1959- August 8, 2020

MOLINE-Kevin K. Yuskis, 61, of Moline passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home.

Private graveside services will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Kevin was born January 18, 1959 in Moline, the son of Keith and Glenna (Braggs) Yuskis.

Kevin worked in sales for several die casting companies throughout the U.S.A.

Survivors include his children, Abigail (Sean) Sweeney, Seattle, WA and Egan Yuskis, Portland, ME; grandchildren, Lennon and Winnie; father, Keith Yuskis, Silvis and sister, Kim Yuskis, Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
