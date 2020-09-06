Kevin K. Yuskis

January 18, 1959- August 8, 2020

MOLINE-Kevin K. Yuskis, 61, of Moline passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home.

Private graveside services will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Kevin was born January 18, 1959 in Moline, the son of Keith and Glenna (Braggs) Yuskis.

Kevin worked in sales for several die casting companies throughout the U.S.A.

Survivors include his children, Abigail (Sean) Sweeney, Seattle, WA and Egan Yuskis, Portland, ME; grandchildren, Lennon and Winnie; father, Keith Yuskis, Silvis and sister, Kim Yuskis, Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother.

