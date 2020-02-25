Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Soppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Michael Soppe


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Michael Soppe Obituary
Kevin Michael Soppe
September 1, 1977-February 14, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Kevin Michael Soppe, 42, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home in Blue Grass Iowa. Friday February 14, 2020. Visitation will be Friday February 28 from 4 – 8 pm with Funeral services on Saturday February 29th at 2:00 pm at Runge Mortuary. To honor his wishes, the family requests visitors to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Soppe family. Cremation will be accorded at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortaury.com.
Kevin was born on September 1, 1977 to Michael and Judy (Kolwey) Soppe. He worked as a sprinkler fitter apprentice for Local 669 and he attended West High, "sometimes"
Kevin was united in marriage to Sara Sandoval on March 27, 2003 and later became happy co-parents. His happiest day was April 29, 2003 when he became a dad. December 2017 he and Cynthia began to share their lives together.
Kevin's interests were motorcycles, vintage bicycles, he was an avid card and game player and was known for wheelies. He enjoyed music especially Motley Crue and horror movies and was known for playing pranks. He enjoyed spending time with family and many great friends.
Kevin is survived by daughter, Tiara of Blue Grass; bonus son, Chandler Carpenter of Davenport, parents, Michael and Judy Soppe of Davenport; co-parent Sara Sandoval-Riggs of Blue Grass; girlfriend Cynthia Davis and her three children; Emma, Ethan and Emmett and many great friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -