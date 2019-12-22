|
|
Kim Elizabeth Evans-Dahms
August 18, 1956-December 17, 2019
DIXON-Kim Elizabeth Evans-Dahms, 63, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Kim was born August 18, 1956 in Davenport to Robert (Bobby) and Arlene (Gollnitz) Evans. They resided near West Lake for many years. Kim attended Walcott Elementary School where she played Dad's Club Softball as a catcher. She was too short for the outfield. She then attended West High School where she excelled in academics. In her senior year she worked for the drop-in- school. After her graduation, she worked for the International Chiropractic Society. From there she went to work at John Deere and ended up at their corporate offices in Moline. She had worked for Tim Van Dorn and finally with Mark Robbins.
Kim was an excellent cook, participating in many chili cook-offs. Her shining moment came when she won the Farm Bureau Cook Off at the Iowa State Fair. She participated at the county level for several years before advancing to the state level where she won the crown.
After thirty years of service, Kim retired in 2007. It was then that she found "Buddy" a two year old yellow lab who brightened her life for the next ten years. She is with him now.
Kim was married a short time to Scott Imming. She then met and married Bruce Dahms of Dixon, IA on May 16, 1992. They had just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. Kim loved to play golf and was an 80 shooter. Her best golf buddies, Janice Zabel and Jill Carr will attest. Early on, she was a good bowler, with a consistent 190.
She was an only child and didn't have many cousins except for an extra special cousin, Dixie Gollnitz Korch and Uncle Leroy Gollnitz of Hoophole, IL. She would have wanted to thank her many nurses, aides and others after her 42 day stay at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and a special shout out to the nurses and staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the wonderful final care shown to Kim.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019