Krista Jeanine Feldhahn

October 8 1978-September 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Krista was born October 8 1978 in Davenport, Iowa. She was fiercely loved by her family and felt the same towards everyone she called family. Krista grew up in Davenport and moved to Dallas when she was a freshman in high school. Krista was employed as a computer aided drafter for 20+ years at Ronald A Roberts and Associates in Dallas. Krista loved softball, soccer, and volleyball. Krista loved her beautiful friends Kelsey, Ashley, Tyler, Kaylin and Jayla, all of Dallas. Krista will be deeply missed by Billy and Debby Feldhahn, her sisters Betsy Feldhahn and Megan (Josh) Bergmann and 4 nephews. Step brothers JJ(Kelly) Spinello and Chad Spinello. Cheryl and Hod Johnson and all the Feldhahn family. Connie(Kurt) Simon, Cheryl (Dave) Schroder, Brian Smith, Amanda Simon, Brennan (Jessica) Smith, Lindsay (Matt) Schettler, Cass Smith, Madelyn (Tommy Argo). Krista was preceded in death by Christian and Janis Feldhahn and her mother Janis Smith. Grandparents Hubert and Beverly Smith, Bill and Lucille Feldhahn, and Lorraine and Dick Shay. Celebration of life will be held in Dallas and Davenport at a later date.