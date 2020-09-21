1/1
Krista Jeanine Feldhahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krista's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Krista Jeanine Feldhahn

October 8 1978-September 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Krista was born October 8 1978 in Davenport, Iowa. She was fiercely loved by her family and felt the same towards everyone she called family. Krista grew up in Davenport and moved to Dallas when she was a freshman in high school. Krista was employed as a computer aided drafter for 20+ years at Ronald A Roberts and Associates in Dallas. Krista loved softball, soccer, and volleyball. Krista loved her beautiful friends Kelsey, Ashley, Tyler, Kaylin and Jayla, all of Dallas. Krista will be deeply missed by Billy and Debby Feldhahn, her sisters Betsy Feldhahn and Megan (Josh) Bergmann and 4 nephews. Step brothers JJ(Kelly) Spinello and Chad Spinello. Cheryl and Hod Johnson and all the Feldhahn family. Connie(Kurt) Simon, Cheryl (Dave) Schroder, Brian Smith, Amanda Simon, Brennan (Jessica) Smith, Lindsay (Matt) Schettler, Cass Smith, Madelyn (Tommy Argo). Krista was preceded in death by Christian and Janis Feldhahn and her mother Janis Smith. Grandparents Hubert and Beverly Smith, Bill and Lucille Feldhahn, and Lorraine and Dick Shay. Celebration of life will be held in Dallas and Davenport at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved