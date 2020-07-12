1/1
L. Carol Gott
1932 - 2020
L. Carol Gott

March 10, 1932-July 9, 2020

BETTENDORF-L. Carol Gott, 88 of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-7 P.M.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

She was born March 10, 1932 to Ernest and Lula Lewis. She married Albert Gott December 13, 1952 in Centerville, Iowa, he died in 1993.

Please see The Runge Mortuary website for the full story of her life.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
JUL
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
