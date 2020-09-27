Lana Luetta Gray

July 27, 1943-September 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lana Luetta Gray, age 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Masks are recommended, but not required. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Lana was born in Fresno, California on July 27, 1943, the daughter of LB Raymond and Luetta (Vogel) Eaton. Lana was raised on a farm in rural West Liberty, where she developed her tireless work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. She graduated from West Liberty High School with the Class of 1961, where she was a star basketball player.

After graduation, Lana worked as a Legal Secretary in Iowa City and was an Underwriter for various financial institutions across the country. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. In her later years, she enjoyed gardening, playing golf and feeding "One Armed Bandits". Most of all, Lana treasured spending time with her grandchildren, Connor and Jacob.

Lana will be dearly missed by her three sons, Jeff Gray, John Eisenhauer, and James (Rachelle) Eisenhauer; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Gilbert (Darlene) Eaton and Roger (Fran) Eaton; and two sisters, Barbara (Jess) Brenner and Linda Eaton.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents.