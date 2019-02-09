Lane R. McKinley October 4, 1954-February 8, 2019 WOODHULL-Lane R. McKinley, 64, of Woodhull, Illinois, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Services to celebrate Lane's life will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, beginning with a visitation from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Horizon Room. The celebration will continue with a hospitality gathering with food and cocktails at CityView Celebrations, in the lower level at Trimble Pointe. Private burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rescued, a local resale boutique dedicated to supporting animals and rescue groups. Lane Robert McKinley was born October 4, 1954, in Moline, the son of John William and Charmaine (Leffel) McKinley. He graduated from Moline High School in 1972 and married Debi A. Hanson on September 21, 1979, in Moline. She died April 2, 2003. He married Rhonda Bennett on August 12, 2006, in Rock Island, Illinois. Lane was a man of many talents and hobbies, among which are woodworking, sewing kilts, fly fishing, and bicycling. His most valuable possession was said to be his library card, as he was an avid reader who especially loved the Bible. He was a State of Illinois licensed falconer, Purple Martin Naturalist supporter, boat builder, and nautical knot tier. He enjoyed teaching, and supporting his wife as a teacher, assisting her as the Robotics, Science Club, and Scholastic Bowl co-coach at AlWood Middle and Elementary School, and they also enjoyed attending the Highland Games. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Lane, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Lane is survived by his beloved wife, Rhonda; four children, Beth (Steve) Westlin of Eldridge, Iowa, Kristie (Ryan) McDonald of Milan, Illinois, Sarah (Nathan) Morehart of Rock Island, and Aaron (Courtney) McKinley of Rosiclare, Illinois; Rhonda's children, Kennith (Jamie) Bennett of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Leramy Bennett of Woodhull, Breck Bennett and his fiancé, Anastasia, of Colona, Illinois; grandchildren, Paige, Kyleigh and Peyton Westlin, Braeden and Kierney McDonald, Fisher, Elodie, Imogen and Davis Morehart, and Logan, Kendall and Rylan McKinley, Reece, Ronan, and Emmeline Bennett; favorite sister, Melissa (Dan) Thorngren of Moline; a sister-in-law, Connie McKinley of Rock Island; nieces and nephews, Dr. Daniel Thorngren, Joseph Thorngren, Angela Hubbard, and Amanda Pickett, who was also his Goddaughter; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law on Debra's side of the family, Doug (Karen) Hanson, Denise (David) Smith, David (Sheryl) Hanson, Deanne Hanson, and Daniel (Cindy) Hanson, and their families, all of whom he remained very close to; and numerous "adopted sons" who called him "Dad". He was preceded in death by his wife, Debi McKinley, his parents, and a brother, Paul McKinley. The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.