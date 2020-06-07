Larry D. Adams
1949 - 2020
Larry D. Adams

January 20, 1949-June 4, 2020

MATHERVILLE-Larry D. Adams, 71, of Matherville, Illinois died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Matherville. Burial will be in Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is handling arrangements.

Larry Dean was born January 20, 1949 in Moline, Illinois the son of Marvin and Dorothy Snell Adams. After graduating from Sherrard High School in 1967, Larry became an electrician apprentice. He was an electrician for over 40 years and co-owner of Art-A-Lite for over 20 years. On October 8, 1977, he married Billie Dawn Surr at the Beulah Church, rural Orion. They were married for 40 years, until her passing on June 4, 2018. Larry was a member of IBEW Local 145, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles and St. Anthony Catholic Church. Larry and Billie loved to travel, play cards, and socialize with family and friends. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed woodworking.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Stephanie Surr, David (Nancy) Surr and Darin (Lynn) Surr; grandchildren: Taylor (Katelan), Zach (Rabekah), Josh (Sarah), Cortney (Greg) and Mackenzie (Kyle); 10 great grandchildren and siblings: Gary (Ruth) Adams and Linda Mikel, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
