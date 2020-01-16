|
Larry D. Guy
September 5, 1948-January 14, 2020
Larry passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.
Larry Dean Guy was born September 5, 1948 in Davenport, a son of Ephren and Shirley (Voelkers) Guy. He served his country in the US Airforce and earned a BA from St. Ambrose University. Larry married Marlene Fugate April 5, 1980 in Davenport. They have celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Larry worked as an office manager for Eastern Iowa Light and Power for 38 years. He loved being from Blue Grass, serving on Blue Grass Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years, 14 of those years as chief, and the city council for 12 years. Larry was the current mayor of Blue Grass, his first term beginning November 5, 2017. He never met a dessert he didn't like. Larry was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved sharing his "Guywold's" Christmas display with the community. Larry enjoyed gardening, and creating personalized woodworking projects for his friends and family. He cherished his time spent with his family.
Those left to honor Larry's memory include his wife, Marlene; children: Richard (Jessikah) Moliterno, Princeton, Iowa, Carey Privoznik, Davenport, Amy Bozarth, Wisconsin, Melissa (Walter) Hall, Springfield, Missouri; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Kathryn) Guy, Daniel (Kristy) Guy, and Timothy (Becky) Guy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020