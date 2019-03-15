Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
For more information about
Larry Miller
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Miller Obituary

Larry E. Miller

September 20, 1947-March 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Larry E. Miller, 71, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A private family burial will take place in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, at a later date. Memorials may be made to Humility of Mary Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Larry was born on September 20, 1947 to Donald and Patricia (Dwyer) Miller in Davenport, IA. He was a 1965 graduate of Bettendorf High School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He married Nancy Weiford on December 5, 1970 in Moline, IL. They went on to enjoy 48 years of marriage. He worked for 20 years at Caterpillar, then at Heart of America before his retirement.

Larry was an avid golfer, fisherman and guitar player. He made friends everywhere he went.

Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Josh (Marci) Miller of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Holly (Cory) Mosier of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Cydney (Jordan Johnson) Price, Caleb Mosier and Nathan Mosier all of Davenport, IA; great grandson, Jameson Johnson; mother, Patricia Hines of Ruth Nevada; step-mother, Margaret Miller of Davenport, IA; and siblings, Jerry Miller of Ruth Nevada, Jeffrey (Penny) Miller and Brenda Kisner;

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Miller and grandmother, Hazel Dwyer.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
