The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Larry Earl Gillaspie


1945 - 2020
Larry Earl Gillaspie Obituary

Larry Earl Gillaspie

May 13, 1945-January 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Larry Earl Gillaspie, 74, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 12:00pm at New Life Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.rungemortuary.com.

Larry was born on May 13, 1945 in Davenport, to Russell and LaVerna (Skinner) Gillaspie. On July 26, 1968, he and Joann Cato were married in Rock Island.

Larry proudly served in the United States Marines from 1962-1966, with service in the Vietnam War. His interest in music led him to record an album in Nashville TN, opening for major artists. He loved coaching baseball and teaching adult Sunday School both inside and outside the church. He loved the outdoors and was a Green Bay Packers fan. Larry was a family man who was involved in his kids and grandkids lives; especially taking family trips. One of his proudest accomplishments was forming and directing the New Life Christian Singers. Larry was a proud Davenport Police Officer for 29 years. Larry's favorite past times were Saturday morning breakfasts with his boys. Larry will most be remembered for his sense of humor.

Those surviving to honor his memory include his wife; Joann, children; Kevin (Teresa) Gillaspie, Jason (Colleen) Gillaspie, brothers; Bob, Timmie, George and Jim Reaves, his sisters; Pauline Reaves and Sharon Deters, grandchildren; Alyssa Edwards, Megan, Collin, Justin, Matt and Greyson Gillaspie, and one great granddaughter; Renleigh Gillaspie.

Those who have proceeded him in death include his parents, sisters, Carolyn Gillaspie and Karen Fritz and a brother, Willie Reaves.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2020
