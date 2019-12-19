|
Larry Fred Bopp
March 12, 1946-December 15, 2019
VERMONT, IL-Larry Fred Bopp, age 73 of Vermont, Illinois, passed away at 9:20 am Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 12, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Henry William and Alta Arlene (Kloppenburg) Bopp.
He was a self-emplyed carpenter and a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1966 to 1968.
He was a former member of the Astoria American Legion Post #25.
Larry enjoyed fishing and even worked as a guide for many years. He also enjoyed bird watching, guitar and banjo music, especially bluegrass, and working with leather.
He loved riding his horses, Blu, Montana, and Yellow and adored his dog, Bud.
Larry is survived by two daughters, Laura (and Brian) Dean of Astoria, IL and Kathryn (and Jimmy) Edlemon of Davenport, Iowa, four grandchildren; Staisha (and Jon) Oest, Casey Dean, Mallory (and Kyle) DeFord, and Abigail Edlemon, one great-grandson Gideon Oest, his brother Gary (and Margaret) Bopp of Astoria, IL, his sister Joyce (and Vernon) Welch of Bellevue, Iowa, a nephew and niece, Steve Cummings of Bellevue, Iowa and Sandra Bopp of Vermont, whom he made his home with, and several other nieces and nephews who were very close to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and his Uncle Fred Bopp, who was like a father to him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial graveside service will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa at 11:00 am. Steve Cummings will officiate. Military rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.