Larry L. Daufeldt

October 7, 1944-February 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Larry L. Daufeldt, 74, of Davenport passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Tuesday, February 18, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Monday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.

Larry was born October 7, 1944 in Muscatine, IA to Charles and Mary (Stecher) Daufeldt. On June 12, 1965 Larry married his high school sweetheart, Carol Phillips. He worked for the Rock Island Railroad for over twenty years. He was later employed by Caterpillar and retired from Compacter after over 30 years.

Larry loved camping, playing bags, dancing to old music from the Old 57's, John Wayne, trains and John Deere tractors. He was in a bowling league, Midway Mixers, with his wife. Larry was a very vocal supporter at his grandchildren's football and volleyball games. He also loved supporting his grandchildren at Pleasant Valley High School where they performed with the concert choir. He enjoyed the Midwest Threshers, Mississippi Valley Fair, and Iowa State Fair. Larry was a member of the Eagles Club and Moose Lodge for over twenty-five years. Larry was a man of routine, 4:00 pm dinners and having a clean truck.

Those left honoring his memory include his loving wife of fifty-three years, Carol; children: Kim (Mike) Watters and Chris (Robertta) Daufeldt; grandchildren: Courtney Marie (Stephen Dalnodar) Watters, Lane Watters, Kelli Jo Watters and Kyle Daufeldt; siblings: Joyce (Ron) Gauger, Art (Linda) Daufeldt and Mike (Mary) Daufeldt; many special friends; Aunt Arlene Daufeldt and Uncle Frank Bermel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Levi Robert Daufeldt.