July 25, 1945-December 28, 2019

ANNAWAN-Larry L. Gradert, 74, of Annawan, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL. A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, rural Annawan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Larry Gradert Memorial Fund, which will be distributed to college funds for his grandsons.

Larry was born July 25, 1945, the son of Marion and Betty (Rambo) Gradert. He attended high school and then proceeded on going to college for six years to obtain his master's degree in agriculture. Larry worked for River Valley Coop (Cenex) as a truck driver. He enjoyed working in his yard, grilling, and helping on the farm. He especially loved family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Mary Gradert, Davenport, IA, and Doug (Kayanna) Gradert, Annawan; grandsons, Kaden and Keagan, Annawan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Betty, and his son, Chad Gradert.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 31, 2019
