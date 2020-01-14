Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry McKnight


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry McKnight Obituary
Larry McKnight, currently of Hayward, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward. He was born July 20, 1936 in Memphis, MO, the son of Leslie and Lorraine (Spurgeon) McKnight.
He received his bachelor's degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL and his master's degree from St. Mary's University in Winona, MN. He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. Larry married Mary Kay Harder on June 14, 1956 at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, SC.
Larry taught Spanish and Physical Education and coached various sports in Loves Park, Rock Ridge and Erie all in Illinois. After retirement, Larry and his wife owned and operated Larry's Landing in Trempealeau, WI. Larry enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing tennis and being with his dogs. He enjoyed Florida in the winter. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and the Wisconsin Badgers.
He is survived by his three children, Susan Kay (Ray) Schafer of Hayward, WI, Kerry Lee Paarmann of Mankato, MN, and Kelly (Margaret) James McKnight of Ashland; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Kay; his son-in-law, Neil Paarmann; and his brother, Charles McKnight.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to the at alz.org.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -