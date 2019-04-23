Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Larry Smiddy Obituary

Larry Smiddy

November 10, 1941-April 22, 2019

SILVIS-Larry Smiddy, 77, Silvis, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the home of his daughter Toni in Taylor Ridge, IL. Funeral services are 10 AM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Neurology Dept.

Larry was born on November 10, 1941 in Moline, the son of Lloyd and Laura (VanOverschelde) Smiddy. He graduated from UTHS and served in the US Army. Larry retired in 2003 from John Deere Seeding, Moline after 45 years with the company. He was a St. Louis Cardinal and Green Bay Packer Fan. He loved taking trips to Las Vegas.

Survivors include his daughter Toni Lynn Poston (Everett Orey), Taylor Ridge, grandchildren; Kalissa Smiddy and Logan Poston, sister, Linda Morehouse, East Moline, many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends in the Silvis Area.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lance.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2019
