Laurel Bigalk

August 27, 1935-June 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Laurel E. Bigalk, 83, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to s Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemoruary.com.

Laurel was born on August 27, 1935 in Harmony, MN to Raymond and Esther (Aug) Petersen. She grew up working on her family farm and although it was hard work she "wouldn't have missed it for the world". On February 18, 1956, she married John J. Bigalk. They went on to enjoy 38 years of marriage until his death in 1995. The family enjoyed vacationing together, especially their trips to Canada. She really loved to travel.

Laurel was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed NASCAR, birds, crossword puzzles, baking, and loved her grandchildren more than can be expressed in words. She will be remembered for her laugh, strong will, her sense of humor and generous nature.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Daryl Bigalk and Jeff (Noelle) Bigalk; grandson, Max; granddaughter, Spencer; and brother, Raymond "Bud" Petersen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother, Wayne Petersen.