Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map

Laurel James Venable


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurel James Venable Obituary

Laurel James Venable

May 8, 1936- February 14, 2020

BETTENDORF-Laurel James Venable, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday February 14, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Saturday February 22, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, followed by A Celebration of Life service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Jim was born on May 8, 1936 in Rock Island, the son of Russell and Margaretha (Elliott) Venable. He married Marjorie Meyers on August 3, 1955 in Galesburg. James later married Mary (Dowd) Andrews on April 20, 1973 in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2007.

Mr. Venable had been employed at Ther A Pedic Bedding, Rock Island for 41 years, retiring in 1995. He had currently been a store manager at L & W Bedding for the last 12 years.

He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf and former member of Tri City Music Society Local 67, Davenport. James was a talented Saxophone player and was part of several local bands, he also enjoyed classic cars and showing his 1957 Oldsmobile 88.

Survivors include his son, Richard "Rick" Venable; grandchildren, Bryan Moeller, Amber Barnes, Shannon Moeller, Tina Whitworth, Heather Johnston, Courtney Fields. 5 great grandchildren, step children, Constance Lynne Gaguski, Mark A. Andrews and Michael L. Andrews; step grandchildren, Sarah Gober, Elizabeth Nino, Kayla Andrews, Stephanie Dauherty, Melanie Hughes, Patrick Huges and 8 step-great grandchildren. brother, Phillip (Linda) Venable.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Moeller in 2008.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -