When Larry and I were kids in the 50s and 60s, mine and another family would get together annually with the Fishers to celebrate New Years Eve. I recall one year at the Fishers, sitting with Larry by the Christmas tree, and he proudly showing me a gift he had received. A childs Start-a-Hobby kind of photography set with little trays and tiny bottles of chemicals and a thing for making contact prints. We must have been all of 10 or 11 years old. From such little acorns, mighty oaks may grow. So sorry to learn of his passing.

Jeff Schaffer

Acquaintance