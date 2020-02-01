|
Lauretta L. Nordstrom
June 21, 1941-January 29, 2020
BISHOP HILL – Lauretta L. Nordstrom, 78, of Bishop Hill, died at 11:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Kewanee Care Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Dan Wright will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, February 3 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bishop Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Old Settlers Association or to the Bishop Hill Heritage Association.
She was born June 21, 1941 in Kewanee, the daughter of Willard F. and E. Louise (Muir) Leff. She married Robert L. Nordstrom on April 21, 1963 in Bishop Hill. Survivors include her husband of Bishop Hill, a son, Larry (Terri) Nordstrom of Galva, a daughter, Susan Weimer of Galva, her sister, Pat Emmerson of Galva and five grandchildren; Lauren, Matthew and Allison Nordstrom and Savana and Emma Weimer. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, William "Bill" and Odetta Leff and a brother-in-law, Jerry Emmerson.
She graduated from Galva High School in 1959. She worked as a secretary for the Henry County Probation Office and the Henry County States Attorney's Office and had also worked at Red Oak Restaurant, Chuck Hay Insurance, Massie Law Office and for the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid. She was a member of the Bishop Hill United Methodist Church, Old Settlers Association and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association and was instrumental in helping save the Bishop Hill Post Office. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting baby blankets and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020