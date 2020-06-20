Laury Kay Heckenkamp

November 5, 1953-June 17, 2020

MOLINE-Laury Kay Heckenkamp, age 66, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short courageous battle with cancer at Genesis West Hospital, Davenport, Iowa.

Trimble Funeral Home, 701 1st Street, Moline, IL is assisting the family with a private burial planned. Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life is planned at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club, Davenport, Iowa.

Laury was born on November 5, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Mefford) Aitken. She married Michael Heckenkamp on February 25, 1978 in Moline, IL.

She was a graduate of Moline High School. Following high school, Laury worked at the International Harvester Sales Branch in Bettendorf, Iowa. She later stayed home to raise a family and thereafter worked at New York Life, Davenport and Work Fitness in Moline.

Her biggest challenge in life was poor health beginning as a child. Struggling with her poor health eventually resulted in a need for a liver transplant. Laury received a transplant in 1993 for which she was eternally grateful to the donor and donor family. She strictly managed her health with physical fitness and medical discipline. She maintained good health until recently.

Laury's greatest passion was travel. She traveled throughout the world including over 20 trips to Europe and visiting over 15 different countries. She treasured her friendships made during her travels along with so many great travel experiences. Laury also enjoyed fishing at the family cabin, enjoying time with her girlfriends, fitness class, pickleball, loved cats and was an avid gardener managing her flower gardens at home.

Laury's greatest love was her family. She especially enjoyed the large family get-togethers during the holidays. Equally, she treasured the smaller simpler times with the kids just stopping by or spending an afternoon to catch up on life.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her husband, son Mitchell (Jennifer) Heckenkamp, Coal Valley, IL, father Robert Aitken, Silvis, IL, sister Kathy (Jim) Depies, WI, sister in law Barbara (Don) Curtis, WI, nephew Erik Depies, WI, and a special grandson Cullen Heckenkamp. She was preceded in death by her mother Carol Aitken and a nephew Kevin Depies, WI.

Laury's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.