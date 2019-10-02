|
LaVerne F. Linnenkamp
January 26, 1932-September 30, 2019
SILVIS-LaVerne F. Linnenkamp, 87, of Silvis, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline, with Father Pallardy officiating. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a Rosary followed by a time of sharing for family and friends at 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Harper, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the LaVerne F. Linnenkamp Memorial Fund.
LaVerne Ferdinand Linnenkamp was born January 26, 1932, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Margaret (Wagner) Linnenkamp. He married Rose Marie Collatz on November 22, 1956, and the couple had 12 children. He married Karen (Holden) Eastep on December 20, 1985, and the couple had one child together.
After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Vern graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport. While as a social worker in St. Louis, Missouri, he discovered his calling to help others. In 1961, he moved with his family to Washington D.C., where he worked as a personnel specialist for the Federal Government, assisting veterans.
After retiring, he moved to the Quad Cities where he continued helping others with his lawn care business, which was more of a "people care" business. He volunteered for many causes over his lifetime. He established "Speak Up Boldly Group" on Facebook and was proud to have more than 3,100 members and growing!
He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed camping and traveling, but the most important thing to Vern was his family.
Vern is survived by 14 children, Dominic (Jill), John (Kelly), Delores, Clare (Donald) Dobbins, Damien (Rose), Joseph (Rita), Carole (Eddie) Feldkamp, Theodore (Tonya), Gerianne (Walter) Fraddosio, Mary (Chris) Knotts, Nicholas (Jennifer), Chris Linnen, and Lisa (Megan) Irey, and bonus daughter, Erica Brooks; 25 grandchildren and 2 bonus grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Marlene) Linnenkamp, Sister Catherine Linnenkamp, Donald Linnenkamp, and Donna Fiems; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; and siblings, John Linnenkamp, Mary Donahue, and Sarah Quinn.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.