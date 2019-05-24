Laverne "Vern" Puck December 17, 1940-May 21, 2019 DAVENPORT-Laverne "Vern" Puck, 78, of Davenport passed away May 21, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Vern will be celebrated with a visitation on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-7 PM at The Runge Mortuary. Private family graveside burial will be on Wednesday at Oakdale Cemetery. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center or to the Iowa Donor Network. Vern gave the gift of his eyes to help advance medical research. Vern was born December 17, 1940, the son of Edgar and Evelyn (Schnoor) Puck of Davenport. After graduating from Davenport High School with the class of 1959, he joined the Marine Reserves. On June 23, 1962 he was united in marriage to Lois Strohbehn. Vern began his career "pushing a broom" at Burroughs and worked his way up to become a service technician. Burroughs Corporation later became Unisys, the company he retired from after 33 years. After taking a year off, he made the leap to go into business for himself as VP Enterprises. After a successful career in computer and printer sales and service, he retired a second time. Many long-lasting friendships were made along the way, as Vern knew no strangers. Vern enjoyed bowling at the Hob Nob on Tuesday nights, traveling the US with his family on summer vacations to 43 states and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife Lois, children Sandra (Mike) McGrath, Cindy (Chris) Staebell and grandchildren Mallory, Lauren and Zach McGrath, Gabriella, Nick and Emma Morgan and Kate and Grace Staebell. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Eleanor Casserly and Ronald Puck.