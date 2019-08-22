|
Lavila (Vi) Ramsey
August 21, 2019
DAVENPORT-On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Lavila (Vi) Ramsey, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 92 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
She was born in Atlantic, Iowa and raised in Davenport. She met and married Guy Ramsey in 1950. They had 3 children, Sharon Kieffert (William Kieffert), Kim Ramsey (Faye Ramsey), and Nannette Ramsey (Mark Lucas). She dearly loved her grandsons, Corey Ramsey and Justin Ramsey along with Corey's five children, Morgan, Kari, Zachary, Ainsley and Teagan Mae. Vi graduated from Stewart's School of Hairstyling. She worked in her own beauty shop for 55 years during which time she raised the children by herself. She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and raised her children in the church. She lived life with a song in her heart and a dance step ready to erupt. She was always pleased when her Ridgecrest family asked her to yodel and enjoyed her days visiting with family and friends. Lavila was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Doris, her favorite Aunt Rachel, and her brother Lloyd. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with one hour prior visitation.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 22, 2019