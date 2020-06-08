LaVon S. "Bonnie" Davis
1928 - 2020
April 30, 1928-June 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-LaVon S. "Bonnie" Davis, 92, a resident of Davenport, Iowa died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born in Mediapolis, Iowa on April 30, 1928, the daughter of Paul and Frances Margaret (Sorber) Jones. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Davis in Kirksville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2015.

Bonnie was a devoted wife & homemaker who enjoyed antiques, Puss & Boots collectibles, attending flea markets and garage sales, the companionship of her Pekingese dogs and her beloved family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Francine (Dan) Long of Davenport; her grandchildren, Andrea (Mike) Martin of Davenport, Mike I. (Erin Harding) Stotlar of Davenport and Ann (Tony) Durr of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and her great-grandchildren, Jessica Luckenbihl, Corbin Stotlar, Augie Stotlar, Remington Stotlar and Anthony John Durr.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary R. Davis; her grandson, John R. Davis; and her sisters, Darlene Lant, Goldie Cook and Gloria Runyon.

Condolences may be expressed to her family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
JUN
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
