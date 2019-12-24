Home

LaVonti Dyrell Gray

LaVonti Dyrell Gray

December 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-LaVonti Dyrell Gray, 28, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Davenport.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, December 27. at Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2019
