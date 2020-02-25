|
Lawrence "Skip" Irwin Huber
January 24, 1933-February 18, 2020
SOLON - Lawrence "Skip" Irwin Huber, 87, of Solon, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, following an extended illness. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice, for their loving care of Skip for the last 2 years, especially Diana and Amanda. Skip donated his body to the University of Iowa Anatomical Deeded Body Program. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be at the American Legion in Solon, on March 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Skip was born January 24, 1933 in Iowa City and raised in Solon, the son of Arnold and Mildred (Yarbrough) Huber. He graduated from Solon High School at age 16, before serving in the United States Army. Skip was united in marriage to Nancy "Pat" Isenberg on November 24, 1965 in Rock Island Illinois. He worked as a transport driver for over 25 years at Farmland Industries. Skip enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, golfing, and occasionally playing the machines at the Solon American Legion.
Skip is survived by his wife; Pat, his children; Samuel (Shelly) Huber of North Liberty, Chantel Lynn (Huber) Osborne of Richland and Mary Huber of Tama; grandchildren; Sam & Alora Williams, Phoebe Huber and Lillian & Wyatt Osborne, his siblings Marilyn (Matthew) Merritt of Cedar Rapids and James (Connie) Huber of West Branch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold & Mildred (Yarbrough) Huber, three brothers Paul, John and Benjamin Huber.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to help build the new fire station, made out and sent to the:
Solon Firefighters Association
131 N. Iowa Street
Solon IA 52333
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020