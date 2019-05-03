Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawrence "Larry" J. Jungwirth II

August 30, 1953-May 1, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Jungwirth II, 65, of Davenport, will be 12:00 pm (noon) on Tuesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the mortuary.

Larry passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Larry was born on August 30, 1953 in Sioux City, IA, the son of Lawrence and Laurel (Magee) Jungwirth. He worked at John Deere Harvestor for 38 years, retiring in July of 2012. Larry was an avid Cubs and Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and his daily bike rides. He loved all of his Stoeger's and Garden's Family.

Survivors include his children; Chris (Lisa) Jungwirth, Ken (Jayme) Jungwirth, Lawrence Joseph Jungwirth III, Jennifer (John) Owens, Stephany (Jake) Richardson, Allyson Jungwirth, Michele Jungwirth,16 grandchildren, brother; Terry Jungwirth and his special friend, Stephanie Nolting.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com

Published in Quad-City Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019
