Lawrence L. (Larry) Quinn

June 27, 1941-June 8, 2020

CHICAGO-Lawrence L. (Larry) Quinn died on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a short illness unrelated to the current COVID-19 pandemic. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his children, John and Marie Quinn, Shellane and Tom Mulcahy, Luke and Yasuko Quinn; grandchildren, Meaghan, Morgan, and Declan Quinn, Rory, Shannon, and Graeme Mulcahy and Mona and Minka Quinn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws and friends. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents Luke C. Quinn and Geraldine K. Schulte, his sister, Mary, his brother, John, and his Uncle Jack.

Larry was born on June 27, 1941. He was very proud to say that he was born above the saloon that his parents owned in Delhi, Iowa. He had a 'Huck Finn' early life living along the river and loving to ride his horses until the death of his father, at which point, he took over operating the family farm at the age of 15.

Larry served in the US Navy and then attended the University of Iowa. After a short stint in the business world, he began a 42-year farming career in Cedar County, Iowa. Larry loved the land and made it a practice to always leave the land better than he found it. He was active in Cedar County Farm Bureau, served on the Clarence-Lowden and North Cedar School Boards. He was elected to the Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative Board at the age of 39 and served 25 years. He also served on the CIPCO G & T Board for 8 years, and the State Board of Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives for 4 ½ years.

Larry retired to North Carolina when he hung up his farmer's hat. It was retirement in words only, as until recently, he was actively managing commercial real estate properties in the south-eastern United States.

Larry was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, Iowa; more recently a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, North Carolina and an occasional patron of the music program at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Chicago, Illinois.

Larry was a gregarious, lover of people who never let a stranger remain a stranger for long. He felt it his God-given right to embellish any story with a little Irish color. Those who knew him and loved him will miss him dearly.