Lawrence Martin "Larry" Stolmeier
February 22, 1936-Monday, July 29, 2019
STERLING, IL-Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Martin "Larry" Stolmeier, 83, formerly of Sterling, IL, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 East 10th Street, Davenport, IA 52803. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 North Main Street, in Davenport, IA. There will be additional visitation at church one hour prior to the Mass. Honoring Larry's wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded and inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Larry passed away on Monday, July 29th in Bucks County, PA.
Larry was born February 22nd, 1936 in Des Moines, IA, to Frank and Mary McClain Stolmeier. He was the second of their three children. Larry attended Dowling High School in Des Moines, where he lettered in three sports, and he graduated from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA, with a major in Business. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1963, Larry married Jean O'Brien from Davenport, IA, and they had two children, Elizabeth and Thomas. He was a wonderful husband, father, and provider.
Always a salesman, Larry worked in the hardware industry. Over the course of his career, he and his family lived in VA, IN, MI, WI, and IL. Larry ended his career as VP of Sales at National Manufacturing Co., in Sterling, IL, where he worked for 24 years. He loved his job, his co-workers, and his customers.
A social guy with a ready smile, Larry was always a gentleman, full of nice things to say about others. He enjoyed reading, playing tennis, and spending time with lifelong friends. When he was younger, he did some painting, and he took it up again as a hobby in retirement.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean of Perkasie, PA, his two children, daughter Elizabeth Glauber (Jeff) of Doylestown, PA, son Thomas Stolmeier (Molly) of Dublin, OH, and his sister, Mary "Tash" McKinney of Eden Prairie, MN. He was also a caring and sporty Papa to his five grandsons, Joseph, Michael, and Peter Glauber, and John and Mike Stolmeier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Stolmeier, his brother Tom, and his brother-in-law, Jerry McKinney.
We imagine that, at the time of Larry's death, wonderful memories of a life well-lived flooded back into him. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .
Remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.