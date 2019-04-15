Home

Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA 52748
(563) 285-5382
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA 52748
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA 52748
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA 52748
August 8, 1943-April 13, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Lawrence B. Rauch, 75, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

His funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home and a Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Eldridge Food Pantry.

Larry was born on August 8, 1943 in Davenport, the son of Harold & Margaret (Speth) Rauch. He was a graduate of Central High School in Davenport. On October 29, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marlene J. Ruser in Davenport. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2018.

Larry and Marlene owned and operated the former Eldridge OK Hardware for many years. He was a carpenter by trade. Serving several years as a councilman, Larry was elected mayor of Eldridge in 1997. He had served with the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department for several years and other memberships included the Jaycees and Masonic Lodge.

An avid reader, he enjoyed jazz music, waterskiing, canoeing and motorcycling with Marlene all over the country. In recent years, Larry enjoyed his monthly breakfasts with his cousins, including Joe Rauch, Jim Dugan and John Pirck.

Larry and Marlene enjoyed living next to a park where they enjoyed watching and hearing the kids play. He will be remembered for his impact on many peoples' lives. A lifetime contributor and proponent of life in Eldridge, he enjoyed its people and loved being a representative and voice for those in his community.

One of Larry's last acts of kindness was to be an organ donor. His passing has helped 50 to 75 people in need.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Dena Rauch of Cedar Rapids; his son, Jeffrey (Angie) Rauch of Evanston, Illinois; his grandchildren, Peter, Lucy, Abigail, Madalen and Pepper; his great-grandchildren, Leon and Sophie; his sister, Mila (Milo) Smith of Davenport; a special friend, Alison Holtz of Eldridge; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Marlene, Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Paul.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Larry's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
