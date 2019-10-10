|
L.C. Gales
January 6, 1946-October 5, 2019
DAVENPORT-L.C. Gales, 73, a resident of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 10:00 until the service time. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
L.C. Gales was born January 6, 1946 in Louisville, Mississippi a son of L.B. Brown and Carrie Chambers.
L.C. had worked for the J. I. Case Company. He enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, and card games Bid Wiz and Spades and traveling. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
L.C. is survived by his children, LaRue Jackson of Rock Island, Lester Gill and Felisha Gill of Atlanta, Georgia, Jason Hall of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Amanda Gill and Stanley Gill of Atlanta, Georgia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Peggy Clark, L.J. Chambers and Gifford Chambers, all of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Casey Westerfield, and his brothers, Doug Brown, Roy Gales, W.B. Brown and Charles Gales. May they rest in peace.
