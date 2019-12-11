|
Lee Allen Meyer
July 18, 1930-December 9, 2019
STOCKTON-Lee Allen Meyer, 89, of Stockton, IA, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Genesis Health System-East Campus, Davenport. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial with military rites will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Durant Ambulance Association or the Durant Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Lee was born on July 18, 1930, the son of William and Bertha (Schellenberg) Meyer in Davenport. Lee graduated from Davenport High School with the Class of 1949. After graduation, Lee proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Lee married Laura L. Wood on June 20, 1980 at the South Bethel Methodist Church, Cedar County.
Lee was a Cattle Farmer for most of his life. He was a member of the Iowa Cattlemen Association and the Scott County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed playing cards and Ballroom Dancing. Most of all, Lee treasured spending time with his family and friends.
Lee will be dearly missed by his wife, Laura; three children, Steven (Kay) Meyer of Durant, Janice (Robert) Telsrow of Stockton, Nik (Kelli) Meyer of Davenport; two step-children, Kenneth (Joy) Duffe of Nowata, Oklahoma and Rhea (Steve) Feathers of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Tyler, Misty (Rick) Sorensen, Rick (Erin) Telsrow, Renee Telsrow, Noah Feathers, and Hannah Feathers; six great grandchildren, Drake, Kourtney, Brady, Makenna, Tristan, and Evelyn; five brothers and sisters, Delores McKernie, Merilou Bivens, Charles (Sally) Gruhl, Richard (Audrey) Gruhl, and Bonnie Petersen.
Lee was preceded in death by one brother, Albert Gruhl; and two sisters, Joann Randolph and Carolyn Heath.