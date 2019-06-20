Lee Fersch

July 31, 1967-June 14, 2019

BETTENDORF-Lee Fersch , 51 of Bettendorf, Iowa died Friday June 14, 2019 in Sabula, Iowa following a motorcycle accident.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Bettendorf Christian Church at 10:30am.

Lee was born on July 31, 1967 in Iowa City to Bonetta Goldsberry. He was a 1986 graduate of Bettendorf High School and went on to graduate from Midwest Technical Institute in Moline, IL. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed by A&E Services in the Quad Cities. He was an avid Harley Davidson Rider and Cubs fan.

Survivors include: Mother Bonetta Jones, Bettendorf; Sons, Nic (Stefani) Stanton of Bettendorf, Brandon (Ashley) Stanton of Davenport, Bryce (Bethany) Stanton of Madison, IN, Gavin Fersch of Davenport, Colton Fersch (Taylor Radley) of Bettendorf and Dakota Fersch of Muscatine. Grandchildren; Dominic Stanton, Wesley Stanton, Brinley Stanton, Willa Stanton and two more on the way. Sisters; Jennifer (Glen) Wooldridge of Bettendorf, JJ (Kip) Loui of Crestwood, MO, Marni Gable of Marion, IA, Teresa Patterson of Ozark, MO. Brothers; Tony (Janiece) Goldsberry of Bettendorf, David Jones of Davenport.

Many Biker Brothers and Sisters to include Paulie (Crystal) Haigh and Steve (Sally) Hockaday all of Bettendorf, IA Carl Jr. and Char Durham of Rock Island, IL. Wife: Lorri Fersch; Many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his two step Fathers, George Fersch and Dean Jones and one sister, Rhonda Getman.

Any donations can be made to Lee's family.