1/1
Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber

October 31, 1929-August 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 90, affectionately known as "Lee" was born, October 31, 1929 in Halls, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Van and Lillie M. (Claybrooks) McCoy. On Thursday, August 13, 2020, God took her home. Lee's last earthly home was the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Funeral services will be private at the funeral home. The live-stream can be viewed at 9 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-6 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island followed by an Eastern Star service conducted at 6:30 pm by the Adah Chapter #10 Order of Eastern Star. Burial private at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Lee loved school and was educated in Halls, Tenn., Blytheville, Ark. and graduated from Rock Island High School.

Lee was preceded in death by parents, Van and Lillie McCoy, sisters, Lula Mae, Lady Mae Davis and Edna Earl Forest, Imogene Holloway; first Granddaughter, Tiffany L. Holmes Lewis; and daughter, Deborah Jean Barber Harrison.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Reverend Gabriel Barber III; children, Marsha Kay (Allen) Barber Jones and Gabriel Anthony Barber IV; Grandchildren SFC LaRance (Sharon) Gabriel Barber Holmes, Nicholas and Brittany Jones and Ashley Barber-Morgan; Great Grandchildren Treasur and Travis Lewis, Alexis, Vanessa and Gabrielle and, Aunah, Alaya, Gavin, Chandler and Gabe; Sister, Elmer Grey; Brother-in-law, James Forest; Son-in-laws, William Harrison and Allen Jones; Grandson-in-law, Turmiere Lewis; Great Niece, Traci (Jeff) Boling; Second cousin, Tony Gilbert; Lee's special loving friends and neighbors, Augustine and Ellie Flores and one daughter-like friend and neighbor, Theresa Johnson; numerous McCoy and Barber relatives; and more importantly old-time friends, Dixie Tinsley, Pearl Valentine and many more.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
06:30 PM
Eastern Star service by the Adah Chapter #10 Order of Eastern Star
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved