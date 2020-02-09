Home

LeGene Smith Vaughn


1927 - 2020
LeGene Smith Vaughn Obituary

LeGene Smith Vaughn

July 13, 1927-January 27, 2019

POWELL, WY-LeGene Smith Vaughn of Powell, WY, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. She was 92 years old. In 2018, she moved to Davenport to live closer to her daughter Nancy. For 23 years, LeGene found purpose using her Iowa State Home Ec degree to prepare Wyoming 4-year-olds for kindergarten. She was a generous, artistic, intelligent and witty woman, a humanitarian who actively tried make this world a better place. She enjoyed learning and challenging herself throughout her life. LeGene loved the outdoors and cherished time spent at the family's Montana cabin.

Memorial services are pending in Wyoming. She is survived by her three children, Nancy (Craig) Foster, Davenport IA; Julie (Miles) Bennett, Buffalo WY; and Jim (Tiea) Vaughn, Aberdeen WA; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, and her parents and brother.

In memory of LeGene, you are invited to consider donating to a cause that touched her life:

1) Heart Mountain Interpretive Center (educating visitors on the WWII relocation experiences of Japanese Americans) 1539 Rd 19, Powell WY 83435

2) Davenport Lutheran Home (who gave her excellent care) 1130 W 53rd St, Davenport IA 52807

3) Head Start Preschool (which her passion for little ones helped start) 883 E 7th St, Powell WY 82435

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
