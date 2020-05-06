Leland Keith Bachtell February 17, 1942-May 5, 2020 ELWOOD, IA-Leland Keith Bachtell, 78, of Elwood, Iowa, died on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at his home. The only son of Florence (Peg) and S.L. Bachtell. Leland was born on February 17, 1942 in Arlington, Iowa, Fayette County. His family moved from Arlington to West Union and they also resided in Washington, Wyoming, Maquoketa and Elwood, all in the state of Iowa. While in Elwood, Mr. Bachtell graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1960 and then the University of Northern Iowa in 1964. After a brief rest, he signed with the academic branch of Humboldt Junior High School in Humboldt, Iowa as a Library Media Specialist; a position he held until his retirement in 2000. While in Humboldt he was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa where he served as vestry member, choir member, on the scholarship committee, and altar guild. Leland also served as a chalice bearer, lector and intercessor. Upon retirement he returned to the Maquoketa area where he took up similar activities at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Maquoketa. Mr. Bachtell was a lifetime member of the Masonic Association, the Consistory Organization, and Zazig in Des Moines, Iowa. Mr. Bachtell was a volunteer for the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa for 20 years. Mr. Bachtell is survived by cousins, Bill Hensen of Grundy Center, IA; Linda Robbins of Grandville, MI; Jane Ward of Lawrence, KS; Paul Hensen of Waterloo, IA; Holly Andersen of Guttenberg, IA; and dear friends, Peter Weirup and his wife Arleen Perez of Maquoketa, IA; Rhonda and her husband Rich Miller of Delmar, IA; Jeff and his wife Cynthia Weirup of Grand Mound, IA; Merle and his wife Lorie Weirup of Bettendorf, IA; and Arnie and his wife Denise Weirup of Fairfield, IA. Leland was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Bachtell would like to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses, and therapy staff of UnityPoint Heath Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA, Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, and Hospice of Jackson County for their wonderful care. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made at the discretion of the donor. A public graveside service and burial celebrating Leland's life will be held on at 11 A.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa. Cremation has taken place. Social Distancing guidelines will be followed and as of May 1, spiritual and religious gatherings are not prohibited as a mass gathering, but a church, synagogue, or other host of a spiritual or religious gathering shall implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each gathering to ensure social distancing of employees, volunteers, and other participants, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.