Leo J. Roussell

February 3, 1933-April 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Leo J. Roussell, 86, a resident of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home.

Leo Joseph Roussell was born February 3, 1933 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Chris and Freda Roussell.

He was an avid reader and read hundreds of books. He was an entrepreneur in his earlier years.

He was a faithful Christian.

He married Marilyn Weiman on January 22, 2003 and became the beloved Grandpa to Noah, Ayden, Anna and Cole Weiman. He loved being part of their lives and enjoyed watching their sport activities when he was able. He loved them dearly.

Those left to honor Leo's memory include his wife, Marilyn and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, Darlene Carstens, Davenport and Mary Piercy, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Doris Hollmer, brother, Donald C. Roussell and infant sister Edith Ann.

Per his wishes, he is being cremated and no services are being held.

