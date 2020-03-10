|
Leona Geffers
October 3, 1929-March 5, 2020
DEWITT-Leona Geffers, 90, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.
Leona was born October 3, 1929, in Clinton, Iowa, to Henry and Augusta (Wascho) Luckritz. As a child she attended Lutheran School in Clinton. She vividly remembered the day the church caught on fire and all of the children made it out safely. Leona went on to graduate from Lyons High School in 1947 and then worked for 5 years at Eclipse Lumber Company.
Leona married Kenneth H. Geffers on October 24, 1954, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clinton. They lived on the family farm in Bliedorn, which received the Century Farm Award in 2019.
Leona was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bliedorn, where she held several offices and was housekeeper for many years. Her family, friends, and church were her world. Leona was cutting and embroidering quilt blocks for the church until the day she passed.
The Bliedorn neighbors meant a lot to her. She deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Carol Jean (Bryan) Starr, DeWitt, Cindy Anderson, American Canyon, California, and Kenny (Diane) Geffers, Grand Mound; grandchildren, Ian (Daniela) Anderson, Seth Anderson, Jessica (Jason) Jarvis, Rebecca (Greg) Armstrong, and Ryan (Madison) Geffers; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Marlene Luckritz.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Saint John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, Vicar Sean Avery officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes