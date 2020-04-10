|
|
Leona N. Williams
November 17, 1941- April 8, 2020
DAVENPORT-Leona N. Williams, 78, of Davenport, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. No services or visitation will be held.
Leona was born in Quincy, IL on November 17, 1941 Frank and Charlotte (Sohn) Neuman.
Leona graduated from High School in Quincy, IL and from
She had worked at General Foods in Davenport and the I80 Truckstop in Walcott.
She enjoyed going to "Church".
Leona is survived by her daughters; Karen (Jeff) Grunder of Wilton, IA and Ruth Williams of Davenport and her son Cecil "Beany" (Stacy) Williams of Davenport, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, her aunt and uncle Bud and Joyce Sohn of Alabama and a special niece Betty (Bill) Abel of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to King's Harvest Pet Ministry in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneral home.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2020