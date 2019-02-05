Home

Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Leonard Carl Jones Sr., 'LC'

HAMMOND, IN -

Leonard Carl Jones Sr., 'LC', age 87, of Hammond, IN, passed away at home on Friday, January 25, 2019. He is survived by his children: Joanne Mahlie-Cox, Leonard Jones Jr., and Jeannine Price; grandchildren: John (Linda) Mahlie, Jaclyn (Brent) Nyberg, Greg (Sarah) Blazak, Adam Blazak, Brian (Mallory) Blazak, Molly (Colin) Kirwan, Yana Jones, and Carl Jones; great-grandchildren: Lorelei and Evan Mahlie, Landon, Adalind, and Harper Nyberg, and Keegan and Olive Blazak; his sister, Kathleen 'Jean' (late Joseph) Fraze; brother, Kinthrell (Shirley) Jones; sister in law, Dianne (late Vince) Campiti; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Leonard was born in Taylor Mines, KY on November 7, 1931 to Hazel (nee Gray) Jones Singleton and Carl Jones (who passed away in 1939). He moved to Whiting, IN in 1948. 'LC' is preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy (nee Grzywana) Jones; mother Hazel and step-father Ray Singleton; brother Wendell (late Estelle) Jones; sister, Hildred Louise; brother, Conrad Ray; and mother and father in law, Anne and Stanley Grzywana.

Funeral services Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

'LC' retired as a General Foreman from Inland Steel (ArcelorMittal) in July of 1991, after 41 years of service. He enjoyed bowling and hunting in his earlier days. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations can be made to the , or Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019
