Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Moline Memorial Park Cemetery
Moline, IA
Leonna Marie Lewis

Leonna Marie Lewis

August 15, 2019

COAL VALLEY-Family and friends are invited to a graveside service, for Leonna Marie Lewis, beloved daughter of Shawn and Ashley (Weiner) Lewis, Coal Valley, IL, at 11:00 am Saturday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL.

Leonna was born Thursday August 15, 2019, at Trinity Birthplace Moline.

Among survivors are her parents and sister, Delaney Lewis.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2019
