|
|
Leonna Marie Lewis
August 15, 2019
COAL VALLEY-Family and friends are invited to a graveside service, for Leonna Marie Lewis, beloved daughter of Shawn and Ashley (Weiner) Lewis, Coal Valley, IL, at 11:00 am Saturday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL.
Leonna was born Thursday August 15, 2019, at Trinity Birthplace Moline.
Among survivors are her parents and sister, Delaney Lewis.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2019