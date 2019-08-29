|
Leota R. Christensen
May 20, 1928-August 27, 2019
MILAN-Leota R. Christensen, 91, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island or to the .
Leota was born on May 20, 1928 in Fenton, IL, the daughter of Matthew and Sylvia (Dyson) Swanson. She married Carl A. Christensen on March 2, 1956 in Rock Island, he preceded her in death. Leota graduated from Hurley's Beauty School in Rock Island, and worked at Cassie's Beauty Shop in Rock Island. She also was a dental assistant for Dr. Potter.
Leota was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island. She was also a member of the Danish Sisterhood for 50 years, and the Civil War Roundtable. Leota was a homemaker, enjoyed sewing, playing cards, and gardening. She was a proud grandmother. Leota enjoyed socializing with friends, family, and anybody she came across.
Leota is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Michael) McDonald, Ballwin, MO and Linette (James) Mohrmann, Chesterfield, MO; grandson, Adam Mohrmann; and siblings, Marjorie Swanson, Corrien Ohlwine, Bruce Swanson, Richard Swanson, and Hazel Buikema. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Christensen; parents; and siblings, Raymond Swanson, Mary, Velma Benesch, and Robert Swanson.
