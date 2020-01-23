|
LeRoy "PWee" Marple
September 9, 1934-January 21, 2020
MAYSVILLE, IA-Memorial services for LeRoy "PWee" Marple, 85, of Maysville, IA, will be 11:00 am on Monday at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Inurnment will take place at Maysville Cemetery at a later date.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
LeRoy passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
LeRoy was born on September 9, 1934 in Aledo, IL, the son of Fred and Grace (Sheese) Marple. He married Joyce Fisher on September 16, 1953 in Edgington, IL. He worked in sales at Lujack's for over 30 years. He also sold real estate where he was broker and owner of Century 21 PWee Marple Realty. He finished his sales career at Adventure RV in Davenport.
LeRoy served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Davenport Morning Optimist Club and Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport.
He enjoyed many RV trips, fishing, camping, golfing, and cards. He never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his wife; Joyce, of Maysville, son; Don (Laurie) Marple of Eldridge, Ed (Jodi) Marple of Pleasant Valley, Dennis (Pam) Marple of Eldridge, Dan (Shelli) Marple of Summerfield, FL, Kevin (Robbin) Marple of Donahue, daughters; Denise (Terry) Woolison of Eldridge, Janice (Troy) Durrant of Lynn Center, IL. He is also survived and loved by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Newcomb Presbyterian Church or the Maysville Fire Department.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.